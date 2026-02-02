When Kohrra first arrived as the first major Punjabi show, it wasn’t just a show; it turned the entire vibe of the OTT shows with the smell of damp Punjab soil, and a police case that felt like a brilliant plot. Now, Netflix is peeling back the fog again for Season 2. But will this sequel ever live up to a perfect first season, or are we just chasing shadows in the mist?

The trailer takes us right back into the murky heart of Punjab. Barun Sobti is looking even more weathered and weary. But the real explosion here is Mona Singh. Replacing the void left by Suvinder Vicky’s Balbir Singh is no small feat, but Mona enters the frame and commands you to sit up and notice her. The mystery seems deeper, the family dynamics are more toxic, and the stakes are buried under layers of lies.

Adding Mona Singh to a cast that already features Barun Sobti is a stroke of genius. Mona has this uncanny ability to look like she’s carrying the weight of the world in her eyes, making her a perfect fit for this universe. Barun Sobti seems to be a man haunted by his own choices. Rannvijay Singh’s gritty, non-reality-show avatar is refreshing.

To be honest, Suvinder Vicky’s performance in Season 1 was legendary, and that might leave a vacuum for the lovers of this show! However, the trailer of Kohrra S2 promises a binge-watch you might not regret! The trailer is building tension without giving away the plot. It feels like a worthy successor that isn’t trying to be a repetition of season 1, but rather an evolution of it.

A Film Squad Production in association with Act Three, Kohrra Season 2 is produced by Saurabh Malhotra, Sudip Sharma, Manuj Mittra, and Tina Tharwani. This season also marks Sudip Sharma’s debut as director alongside Faisal Rahman. A creative collaboration that is almost guaranteed to thrill with creators and writers, Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia, besides them. The show arrives on Netflix on February 11.

Check out the trailer here.

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Kerala Story 2 Teaser Review: “Bharat Ki 8.5 Crore Unmarried Hindu Ladkiyan Ab Uska Target Hai” – I’m Confused Why Does The Title Has Zero Logic?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News