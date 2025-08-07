Janmashtami is around the corner, and it is time to bring out your best ethnic wear. As you plan to perfect your festive fit, who better to take inspiration from than Mona Singh? Known for her powerhouse performances across television, OTT, and films, Mona is also a pro when it comes to making a fashion statement. Her wardrobe often serves major festive fashion goals.

Mona Singh’s traditional looks are always graceful, timeless, and full of personality, whether it’s a vibrant salwar set or a regal silk saree. If you want to elevate your ethnic game this Janmashtami, here are five of her most gorgeous looks you can recreate for poojas, family gatherings, or festive celebrations.

1. Blissful in Blue: Bringing Out The Divine Vibe Of Janmashtami

Mona stunned in a royal blue silk salwar and kurti set featuring a V-neck and elbow-length sleeves, paired with a straight-cut salwar. She added a blue organza dupatta adorned with silver embroidery on the borders and styled with minimal jewelry and sleek black heels. This look captures the calm and elegance ideal for Janmashtami pooja.

2. Grace in Green: Perfect For Janmashtami Pooja

For this ethnic look, the Made In Heaven actress wore a bandhani-style dark olive green salwar and kurti. Her full-sleeved kurti featured puffed shoulders and intricate traditional work in the front, bringing a beautiful vintage feel. She paired it with a printed dupatta and matching salwar before adding traditional juttis, a side-parted braided hairstyle, and a striking nose nathni for styling.

3, Orange Rush: A Playful Take On Festive Fashion

An ideal look for Janmashtami celebrations, this vibrant orange ensemble from Mona Singh is festive energy personified. Featuring a full-sleeved kurti and salwar with delicate thread embroidery, paired with a georgette dupatta, the actress stylized the look with silver oxidized jewelry featuring orange accents. The messy bun further added the right touch of effortless charm.

4. Royal In Purple & Violet: A Regal Ethnic Look To Channel The Inner Queen

Draped in a purple silk saree adorned with golden borders and paired with a metallic-toned blouse, Mona looked absolutely gorgeous while embracing full royal glam. She paired it with a silver-purple V-neck blouse featuring elbow-length sleeves and styled it with traditional golden jewelry and a messy bun. This look offers the perfect blend of grace and celebration, ideal for evening festivities or a temple visit.

5. Yellows Of Joy: Sunshine Wrapped In A Saree

Mona Singh glowed in this radiant yellow organza saree with a sleek golden border. The V-neck blouse, statement earrings, and minimal styling allowed the outfit to shine, offering a light, cheerful aesthetic perfect for Janmashtami events. She looked effortlessly bright, festive, and graceful with minimal accessories and open hair. So if you want to shine this Janmashtami, this look would be your go-to!

