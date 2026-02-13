Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar is already out on OTT, but it continues to mint some moolah at the Indian box office. It has already emerged as an all-time blockbuster and is on the verge of ending its theatrical run. Recently, it concluded the glorious tenth week in theaters, adding a few lakhs to the tally. This resulted in the film making a superb 297% returns through domestic earnings by the end of day 70.

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the Indian box office in 70 days?

The Aditya Dhar directorial has achieved almost every major feat in the history of Hindi cinema, yet it refuses to give up its run. In recent times, hardly any Hindi films have stayed on the big screen for 10 weeks, but here, the magnum opus has earned an estimated 71 lakh during its tenth week. Overall, it has earned a mammoth 894.48 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 1055.48 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 218 crore

Week 2 – 261.5 crore

Week 3 – 189.3 crore

Week 4 – 115.7 crore

Week 5 – 56.35 crore

Week 6 – 28.95 crore

Week 7 – 16.25 crore

Week 8 – 5.97 crore

Week 9 – 1.75 crore

Week 10 – 71 lakh

Total – 894.48 crore

Enjoys close to 300% returns

Dhurandhar was made at an estimated budget of 225 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 894.48 crore net so far, thus yielding a whopping return on investment (ROI) of 669.48 crore. Calculated further, it equals 297.54% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 225 crore

India net collection – 894.48 crore

ROI – 669.48 crore

ROI% – 297.54%

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

How much did Dhurandhar earn at the worldwide box office?

As mentioned above, the Ranveer Singh starrer has amassed 1055.48 crore gross in India. Overseas, it grossed a massive 299 crore. Combining both, the 70-day worldwide box office collection stands at a staggering 1354.48 crore gross, making it the highest-grossing Indian film in a single language.

India net – 894.48 crore

India gross – 1055.48 crore

Overseas gross – 299 crore

Worldwide gross – 1354.48 crore

