Mardaani 3 is turning out to be a losing affair at the Indian box office. Considering the appreciation and the commercial success of the first two installments, the threequel was expected to mint strong numbers, but unfortunately, it failed to do so. Made on an estimated budget of 60 crore, the film is approaching the 50 crore milestone, but over its lifetime run, it will fall short of recovering the entire cost. In the meantime, the film is just a few lakhs away from becoming Rani Mukerji’s fifth-highest-grossing film.

How much did Mardaani 3 earn at the Indian box office in 16 days?

On the third Saturday, day 16, the Mardaani threequel earned an estimated 1.65 crore. Compared to day 15’s 60 lakh, it’s a big jump of 175%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 44.45 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 52.45 crore gross. Considering the ordinary pace, the film is heading for a lifetime collection of 54-58 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 26.55 crore

Week 2 – 15.65 crore

Day 15 – 60 lakh

Day 16 – 1.65 crore

Total – 44.45 crore

All set to become Rani Mukerji’s 5th highest-grosser

With 44.45 crore already in the kitty, Mardaani 3 is Rani Mukerji’s sixth-highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. To claim the fifth spot, it needs just 6 lakh more, as Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna is holding the fifth spot with a net collection of 44.5 crore. The feat will be comfortably achieved today, on day 17, and very soon, it’ll also claim the fourth spot by surpassing Hichki (46.17 crore).

Take a look at Rani Mukerji’s top 10 highest-grossing films at the Indian box office (net collection):

Talaash – 93 crore Mardaani 2 – 47.51 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – 47 crore Hichki – 46.17 crore Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna – 44.5 crore Mardaani 3 – 44.45 crore (16 days) Ta Ra Rum Pum – 39.25 crore Bunty Aur Babli – 36.5 crore Mardaani – 36 crore Mangal Pandey – 28 crore

