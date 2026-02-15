Love is officially in the air, and it has reflected beautifully at the ticket windows! After a quiet start, the Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer Tu Yaa Main has witnessed a massive turnaround on its second day. Milking the Valentine’s Day sentiment and a positive wave of word-of-mouth, the film has posted a jump that is unbelievable, since it is facing tough competition from Shahid Kapoor’s O Romeo as well!

Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, the modern-day romantic thriller opened to a modest 60 lakh on Friday. However, Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav’s Hatke romance found its rhythm on Saturday, thanks to the audience, critics, and stars appreciating the film for its brilliant content!

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Day 3

On the second day, February 14, Saturday, Tu Yaa Main collected 1.45 crore at the box office. This is a humongous growth of 141%, compared to the opening day. It seems the youth have resonated with this fresh pairing, making it their preferred choice for a Valentine’s date night.

The total collection of the film now stands at 2.05 crore net in India. For a film of this scale, hitting the 2-crore mark within two days is a solid foundation to build upon for the rest of the weekend.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office in two days (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 60 lakh

Day 2: 1.45 crore

Total: 2.05 crore

The morning shows on Day 2 started with a better vibe, and by the evening and night shows, the occupancy hit its peak. On the second day, the film hit an occupancy of 18.1% compared to the opening day’s occupancy of 7.16%.

With Sunday still to go, Bejoy Nambiar‘s gritty romantic thriller, Tu Yaa Main is eyeing a healthy 3.5 – 4 crore opening weekend. If the film manages to hold its grip on Monday, we might be looking at a slow and steady winner at the box office. All eyes are now on the Sunday’s growth!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: O Romeo Box Office Day 3 BMS Sales: Here Is How Shahid Kapoor & Triptii Dimri’s Film Faring At The Ticket Window On The 1st Sunday!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News