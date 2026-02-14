Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer Border 2 is marching towards the 500 crore milestone at the worldwide box office. The epic war-action drama also aims to enter the top 20 Bollywood grossers of all time. It has knocked down a Shah Rukh Khan film on the way. Scroll below for the day 22 global update!

Still chasing Sikandar overseas

In 22 days of its international run, Border 2 has grossed 56.80 crore. It is now very close to surpassing Salman Khan’s Sikandar, which had concluded its overseas lifetime at 58 crore. Hopefully, with a boost during the fourth weekend, Anurag Singh’s directorial will achieve the milestone. However, there is now a new competitor in the market, as Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo has joined the box office battle.

The Sunny Deol vs Shah Rukh Khan battle!

In 22 days of its worldwide run, Border 2 has accumulated 471.38 crore gross. While 56.80 crore is from the overseas run, the remaining 414.58 crore is from the domestic run. Sunny Deol was locking horns with Shah Rukh Khan to surpass the worldwide collection of his 2023 success, Dunki (470.6 crore). The battle has been successfully won, emerging as the 22nd highest Bollywood grosser ever.

Today, it will also swiftly surpass Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 (472.77 crore). However, an entry into the top 20 worldwide grossers of all time in Bollywood looks difficult as Sanju holds the last spot with a whopping collection of 541.76 crore. There’s still a gap of 70.38 crore that cannot be covered since the epic war action drama is nearing its saturation.

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 22 Summary

India net: 351.34 crore

India gross: 414.58 crore

Overseas gross: 56.80 crore

Worldwide gross: 471.38 crore

