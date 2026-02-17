Vishal Bhardwaj’s Valentine’s release O’Romeo is inching closer to the 50 crore mark in India. It has successfully passed the first Monday test and is already eying the lifetime of Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3. That’s not it; Shahid Kapoor has also delivered his 8th highest-grosser ever, in only 4 days. Scroll below for a detailed report.

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4

According to the official update, O’Romeo has collected 5.10 crore on day 4. It registered a 43% drop from the opening day of 9.01 crore. Triptii Dimri co-starrer has passed the Monday test, especially considering the competition from Border 2, Mardaani 3, Tu Yaa Main and other releases.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office after 4 days stands at 39.61 crore net. Shahid Kapoor starrer now only needs 6.39 crore more in the kitty to beat Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 (46 crore*). With that, it will emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026, only behind Border 2 (353.44 crore*).

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1: 9.01 crore

Day 2: 14.50 crore

Day 3: 11 crore

Day 4: 5.10 crore

Total: 39.61 crore

Becomes Shahid Kapoor’s 8th highest-grossing film in India

In only 4 days, O’Romeo has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Batti Gul Meter Chalu and Phata Poster Nikla Hero. It has emerged as Shahid Kapoor’s 8th highest-grossing film in India. Today, it will further climb up the ladder by knocking down Kaminey.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of Shahid Kapoor‘s career at the box office (India net collection)

Padmaavat: 300.26 crore Kabir Singh: 278.24 crore Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: 87 crore R…Rajkumar: 65.9 crore Udta Punjab: 59.6 crore Haider: 58.3 crore Kaminey: 41.3 crore O Romeo: 39.61 crore Phata Poster Nikla Hero: 37.8 crore Batti Gul Meter Chalu: 37.2 crore

O’Romeo Box Office Day 4 Summary

Budget: 80 crore

India net: 39.61 crore

India gross: 43.19 crore

