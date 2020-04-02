Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Shraddha Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Starrer

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office: Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor starrer 2018 film Batti Gul Meter Chalu released with good expectations. While Shraddha and Shahid were returning after much admired Haider, the film was directed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh.
At Box Office this film couldn’t create any magic and wrapped its run at a lifetime total of just 37.26 crores. Neither opening nor trending of the film was good and it turned out to be a ‘Losing’ affair.
Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:
Day 1: 6.76 crores
Day 2: 7.96 crores
Day 3: 8.54 crores
First Weekend: 23.26 crores
Day 4: 3.21 crores
Day 5: 3.01 crores
Day 6: 2.56 crores
Day 7: 2.39 crores
First Week: 34.43 crores
Second Week: 2.65 crores
Third Week: 0.18 crore
Total: 37.26 crores
