Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Shraddha Kapoor & Shahid Kapoor Starrer

Batti Gul Meter Chalu Box Office: Shahid Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor starrer 2018 film Batti Gul Meter Chalu released with good expectations. While Shraddha and Shahid were returning after much admired Haider, the film was directed by Toilet: Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh.

At Box Office this film couldn’t create any magic and wrapped its run at a lifetime total of just 37.26 crores. Neither opening nor trending of the film was good and it turned out to be a ‘Losing’ affair.

Have a look at the daily breakdown of the film:

Day 1: 6.76 crores

Day 2: 7.96 crores

Day 3: 8.54 crores

First Weekend: 23.26 crores

Day 4: 3.21 crores

Day 5: 3.01 crores

Day 6: 2.56 crores

Day 7: 2.39 crores

First Week: 34.43 crores

Second Week: 2.65 crores

Third Week: 0.18 crore

Total: 37.26 crores

