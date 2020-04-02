Devoleena Bhattacharjee On Shehnaaz Gill Character Assassinating Woman: “Wo Jab Below The Belt Jaati Hai…”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is amongst the strongest woman of Bigg Boss 13. The beauty has never shied away from expressing her opinions, be it about Arhaan Khan to BFF Rashami Desai or Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s chemistry in Bhula Dunga.

Post Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Aanchal Khurana revealed to how Sana would ask a woman about their virginity in the show. Here’s what Devoleena has to say about it now.

We got into an exclusive conversation with Devoleena Bhattacharjee and spoke to her on multiple topics. When asked about the row when Shehnaaz Gill would accuse people of character assassinating her during both the shows, Devoleena said, “Yes, I had read it somewhere. Some fan had sent it to me. Sana aisi bohot saari chize Bigg Boss house me bhi karti thi. Hum use pehle se bachpane me hi lete aaye hai. Wo jab below the belt jaati thi, tab hum frustrate ho jaate the. Even if there was some wild card entering the house, initially they had a very positive approach towards Shehnaaz Gill, but when they stayed there and saw the real her, then they themselves understood why we react so much. Otherwise, she is a very nice, cute girl.. she would make us laugh. But there’s something in her, what is it why is it is something we don’t know but that makes me feel she can do anything.”

About accusations of Bigg Boss 13 members character assassinating Sana, “We never character assassinated her, she did it to herself. She would speak anything, there have been so many times that she herself spoke about her family, parents and herself. It was once I got very angry when she spoke something really ugly about Shefali Bagga, she was the first woman to abuse another woman in the house,” added Bhattacharjee.

Furthermore, upon asking if there were any times when Shehnaaz Gill’s act made them lose all respect for herself, Devoleena answered, “Many times, every time she would flip, I wouldn’t get it. She would suddenly come on one side and bitch about the other party, so I didn’t get what she was doing. I would trust any of the Bigg Boss 13 contestants, but not Shehnaaz Gill.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!