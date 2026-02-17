Anurag Singh’s directorial Border 2 has swiftly crossed the 350 crore mark at the Indian box office. Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty starrer is a success, but where does it stand compared to Gadar 2? Scroll below for a detailed 25-day comparison.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 25

There’s intense competition from O’Romeo, which is now impacting the run. According to estimates, Border 2 earned 60 lakh on day 25. It witnessed a 40% drop compared to 1 crore garnered last Friday. But there’s nothing to be worried about, as the epic action war drama is already a success.

The overall earnings in India have come to 355.79 crore net. Including GST, the gross total stands at 419.83 crore. Sunny Deol starrer has raked in returns of 80.79 crores in 25 days. Starting from next Friday, it will also face competition from Do Deewane Seher Mein.

Where does it stand compared to Gadar 2?

Sunny Deol’s highest-grossing film at the Indian box office is Gadar 2 (2023). Anil Sharma‘s blockbuster collected 525.50 crore in its lifetime. In 25 days, it stood at 503.47 crore.

In comparison, Border 2 is lagging by 147.68 crore. The daily collection have also dropped below one crore. So surpassing Gadar 2 will be out of reach now.

Check out the detailed week-wise comparison at the Indian box office (net collection) here:

Border 2 vs Gadar 2

Week 1: 244.97 crore vs 284.63

vs Week 2: 78.92 crore vs 134.47

vs Week 3: 26.45 crore vs 63.35

vs Day 22: 1 crore vs 5.20 crore

vs Day 23: 2.1 crore vs 5.72 crore

vs Day 24: 1.75 crore vs 7.80 crore

vs Day 25: 60 lakh vs 2.30 crore

Total – 355.79 crore vs 503.47 crore

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 24 Summary

Budget: 275 crore

India net: 355.79 crore*

ROI: 80.79 crore

ROI%: 29%

India gross: 419.83 crore

Overseas gross: 56.8 crore

Worldwide gross: 476.63 crore

Verdict: Plus

*estimates, official figures awaited.

