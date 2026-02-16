Bejoy Nambiar has given his own flavor to Valentine’s Day with the romantic thriller, Tu Yaa Main. Adarsh Gourav starrer has concluded its opening weekend on an underwhelming note. But it has managed to surpass the lifetime of Shanaya Kapoor’s debut film. Scroll below for the day 3 report!

How much did Tu Yaa Main earn in its opening weekend?

Valentine’s Day brought in some hope as the collection jumped over 1 crore. Unfortunately, our expectations came crashing down as Tu Yaa Main earned only 80 lakh on day 3, according to estimates. It saw only a 33% jump compared to the opening day of 60 lakh.

The footfall should have improved, given the favorable word of mouth. Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor’s film is also receiving strong support from Bollywood celebrities. Despite that, the opening weekend concluded at only 2.85 crore. It remained slightly better than Vadh 2 (2.35 crore) but could not even match upto Happy Patel (4.35 crore) or Rahu Ketu (4.4 crore).

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Day 1: 60 lakh

Day 2: 1.45 crore

Day 3: 80 lakh

Total: 2.85 crore

Tu Yaa Main vs Shanaya Kapoor’s Bollywood debut

Shanaya Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the 2025 romantic drama, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Vikrant Massey co-starrer was a box office flop with a lifetime of only 1.80 crore. In comparison, the Valentine’s Day release has earned 58% higher collection in its first 72 hours of theatrical release.

But that’s not enough, because it needs improve its pace in order to achieve the success tag. There’s competition from O’Romeo, Border 2, Mardaani 3, and other releases, but Bejoy Nambiar had the potential to shine during the Valentine’s Day weekend.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Day 3 Summary

India net: 2.85 crore

India gross: 3.36 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: With Love Box Office Collection Day 10: Abishan Jeevinth’s Earns Almost 5X Of Its Budget – Spectacular Run Continues!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News