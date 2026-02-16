Tamil teen romantic comedy, With Love, shined bright during the Valentine’s weekend. Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan starrer is already the most profitable Tamil film of 2026. It is now set to touch new milestones at the Indian box office. Scroll below for the day 10 report!

With Love Box Office Collection Day 10

According to Sacnilk, With Love earned 2.5 crore on day 10. It maintained a rock-steady hold with only a 22% drop after Valentine’s Day. But compared to the second Friday of 1.35 crore, it recorded an impressive 66.66% jump.

The total collection in India has reached 19.90 crore net, which is approximately 23.48 crore in gross. This is another big win for debut actor Abishan Jeevinth. He has scored another victory in a consecutive year after his directorial debut, Tourist Family, emerged as a super-hit in 2025.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection):

Week 1 – 13.4 crore

Day 8 – 1.35 crore

Day 9 – 2.9 crore

Day 10 – 2.25 crore

Total: 19.90 crore

With Love is a big box office success!

Madhan‘s directorial is made on a budget of only 4 crore. In 10 days, the producers MRP Entertainment and Zion Films have recovered almost 5X the reported investment. They have registered returns of 15.9 crore already.

With Love is a super-hit with profits of almost 397.5%, the second big success for Kollywood in 2026, after Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. The game’s not yet over, as it will soon become the first Tamil film this year to cross 400% in returns.

With Love Worldwide Box Office Day 10 Summary

Budget – 4 crore

India net – 19.9 crore

ROI – 15.9 crore

ROI% – 397.5%

India gross – 23.48 crore

Overseas gross – 3.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 26.73 crore

Verdict – Super-Hit

