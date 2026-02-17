Chiranjeevi’s Telugu action comedy is a huge success at the box office. It has already emerged as his highest-grossing film in history. Anil Ravipudi’s directorial has completed over a month in theatres and is heading towards its last big milestone – the 300 crore club. Scroll below for the day 36 report!

Crosses the 215 crore mark in India!

According to Sacnilk, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu earned 59 lakh on day 36. In the last 24 hours, it saw an impressive 391% jump, compared to 12 lakhs garnered on Sunday. It is witnessed a fantastic trend at the ticket windows, maintaining a rock-solid hold.

The net box office collection in India comes to 216.17 crore net, which is around 255.08 crore in gross earnings. Made against a budget of 200 crore, Chiranjeevi’s film has gained returns of 16.17 crore so far. The big risk was indeed worth it!

Take a look at the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 (11-day) – 179.15 crore

Week 2 – 22.8 crore

Week 3 – 8.4 crore

Week 4 – 4.35 crore

Day 33 – 20 lakh

Day 34 – 56 lakh

Day 35 – 12 lakh

Day 36 – 59 lakh

Total – 216.17 crore

Will it cross the 300 crore mark worldwide?

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu has collected 43 crore gross at the overseas box office. Combined with the domestic gross, its worldwide collection has surged to 298.08 crore gross. It is now less than 2 crore away from entering the 300 crore club.

Chiranjeevi will be creating history with his first-ever entry into the coveted club. With a steady hold this week, the Telugu action comedy should be able to achieve the global milestone. And with that, it will successfully conclude its theatrical journey.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 36

Budget: 200 crore

India net: 216.17 crore

ROI: 16.17 crores

India gross: 255.08 crores

Overseas gross: 43 crores

Worldwide gross: 298.08 crores

Verdict: Plus

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Mardaani 3 Box Office Collection Day 18: Drops Below 1 Crore But Recovers 77% Budget, Can Rani Mukerji Still Gain Success?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News