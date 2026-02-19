Shahid Kapoor led O’Romeo is the leading choice of audience in Bollywood. Vishal Bhardwaj’s romantic action thriller is set to clock a half-century in India today. But before that, it has emerged as Triptii Dimri’s 3rd highest-grossing film. Scroll below for the day 6 report!

O’Romeo Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the official update, O’Romeo collected 3.90 crore on day 6. It maintained a steady hold with a routine drop of 34% on the second Wednesday. Despite mixed word of mouth, Shahid Kapoor’s star power has successfully driven audiences to the theatres so far.

The net box office collection in India has reached 49.41 crore in 6 days. Today, the romantic action thriller will successfully score a half-century in India. It is reportedly made on a budget of 80 crore+ and is yet to achieve the breakeven stage. Including GST, the gross total comes to 58.30 crore.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown (India net collection) below:

Day 1: 9.01 crore

Day 2: 14.50 crore

Day 3: 11 crore

Day 4: 5.10 crore

Day 5: 5.90 crore

Day 6: 3.90 crore

Total: 49.41 crore

Triptii Dimri delivers his 3rd highest-grosser!

The post-COVID phase has been magical for the lead heroine, Triptii Dimri. In only 6 days, O’Romeo has emerged as her 3rd highest-grossing film, surpassing Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (44.48 crore). It is now to be seen how soon it beats Bad Newz to take over the second spot. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, however, will remain out of reach.

Check out Triptii Dimri’s top 5 highest-grossing films in India (lead roles only):

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 281.56 crore Bad Newz: 64 crore O’Romeo: 49.41 crore (6 days) Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 44.48 crore Dhadak 2: 24.24 crore

O’Romeo Box Office Day 6 Summary

India net: 49.41 crore

India gross: 58.30 crore

