Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has turned around fantastically, and the film has entered the 100 crore club in three days in India. At the worldwide box office, the spy thriller is inching towards the 150 crore mark. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the one man who is being hailed for the film is Akshaye Khanna!

The Box Office Twist!

Interestingly, the Hulchul actor has managed to turn around the definitive box office list of 2025, which was almost sealed. This year, the top 5 highest-grossing actors included Rishab Shetty, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Rajinikanth! However, with Dhurandhar’s arrival, things changed big time!

Akshaye Khanna – Highest Grossing Actor Of 2025!

Dethroning Rishab Shetty from the top spot, Akshaye Khanna, with two major films in 2025 – Chhaava and Dhurandhar, is now the highest-grossing actor of 2025 with a worldwide cumulative gross of 969.6 crore with his two films! In fact, the actor has pushed Rajinikanth out of the top 5.

Chhaava earned a total of 827.06 crore at the worldwide box office; meanwhile, Dhurandhar, with a three-day total, stands at a gross collection of 142 crore worldwide. Cumulatively, Akshaye Khanna is all set to cross the 1000 crore gross total worldwide.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Indian actors of 2025 at the box office with the cumulative worldwide gross earnings of all of their films.

Akshaye Khanna (2 films): 969.6 crore* Rishab Shetty (1 film): 845.18 crore Vicky Kaushal (1 film): 827.06 crore Akshay Kumar (4 films): 789.09 crore Mohanlal (3 films): 582.4 crore

* denotes that the figure will change since Dhurandhar is still running in the theaters!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

