Bhooth Bangla is enjoying a decent run at the overseas box office, maintaining its hold on weekdays after a healthy opening weekend. In the first 5 days, the film has comfortably crossed the 30 crore mark internationally, and among all, North America (USA and Canada) is one of the key territories. In fact, after the UAE-GCC region, North America is the second-largest contributor to the film overseas. Recently, it crossed the $1 million mark in territory, helping Akshay Kumar achieve an exciting feat. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Bhooth Bangla crosses $1 million in North America

The horror-comedy entertainer entered the $1 million club at the North American box office on its first Sunday, day 3. As per the recent update, it has earned $1.14 million in 4 days. Since word of mouth is decent, the film is expected to mint moolah in the coming days and wrap up its run with a healthy number. Amid this, the film has already made Akshay join the league of Shah Rukh Khan.

Akshay Kumar joins Shah Rukh Khan with Bhooth Bangla!

Bhooth Bangla is Akshay Kumar’s 30th film to cross the $1 million mark in North America. With this, he has become the second Indian actor to score 30 or more $1 million grossers in the territory. Shah Rukh Khan rules at the top with 32 films in the $1 million club. With multiple films lined up, Akki is likely to overtake Shah Rukh soon.

In terms of the highest number of films in the $1 million club, Akshay Kumar is ahead of Salman Khan, who has 25 films in the club. The list is dominated by Bollywood, with seven stars holding their positions firmly in the top 10, according to trade analyst Nishit Shaw.

Take a look at the Indian actors with the highest number of $1 million grossers in North America:

Shah Rukh Khan – 32 Akshay Kumar – 30 Salman Khan – 25 Hrithik Roshan – 19 Ajay Devgn – 16 Aamir Khan – 14 Mahesh Babu – 12 Rajinikanth – 11 Nani – 11 Ranveer Singh – 10

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