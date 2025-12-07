Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has managed to roar at the box office, defying all expectations, and it might surpass some huge spy thrillers over the weekend. The film, in two days, managed to earn 61.7 crore at the box office. With this number, it has already entered the top 10 weekends of 2025 at the Hindi box office.

Ranveer Singh Pushes Aamir Khan Out Of The Top 10!

Ranveer Singh has pushed Aamir Khan out of the top 10 weekends of 2025 for a Bollywood film. Sitaare Zameen Par earned 57.3 crore in its first weekend at the box office. Ranveer is currently at the tenth spot already with 2 days total already!

Dhurandhar Box Office VS Top 5 Weekends

Dhurandhar needs to earn only 25 crore on Sunday to enter the top 5 weekends for a Bollywood film in 2025. It would surpass Salman Khan‘s Sikandar’s 86.4 crore and claim a spot in the top 5 for sure. It would be interesting to see where it would land in the top 5.

Check out the top 10 Bollywood weekends of 2025 at the box office (India Net Collections).

War 2: 176 crore Chhaava: 121.4 crore Thamma: 103.5 crore Housefull 5: 91.83 crore Sikandar: 86.4 crore Saiyaara: 84.5 crore Kantara Hindi: 75 crore Raid 2: 73.83 crore Sky Force: 73.2 crore Dhurandhar: 61.7 crore* (in 2 days total)

The film is rated 7.9 on IMDb, and the official synopsis of the film says, “Dhurandhar is a star-studded saga inspired by incredible true events set in the gritty criminal vein of underworld with a backdrop of Indian patriotism, featuring action sequences, Shakespearean betrayals, and tradecrafts of espionage.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar Worldwide Box Office Day 2: 100 Crores Loading, Ranveer Singh Set To Enter His Top 10 All-Time Highest-Grossers!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News