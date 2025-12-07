After appearing in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again last year, Ranveer Singh returns to the big screen with his latest theatrical outing, Dhurandhar. Expectations were understandably sky-high for Aditya Dhar’s second directorial venture, after his critically and commercially successful military action film, Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Currently boasting an impressive 9/10 rating on BookMyShow, the highly anticipated spy action thriller was released on Friday and has been drawing positive responses from critics and fans alike. This brings us to the big question: How does Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar fare in the IMDb ratings? Let’s find out.

Dhurandhar IMDb Rating vs. Ranveer Singh’s Highest Rated Film & Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

At the time of writing, Dhurandhar holds an impressive IMDb user rating of 7.8/10. This shows that moviegoers have taken a liking to the action-packed film.

To put things in perspective, Ranveer Singh’s highest-rated film to date is Zoya Akhtar’s coming-of-age drama, Gully Boy, which enjoys a strong 7.9/10 rating on the platform, followed by Kabir Khan’s sports biopic ’83 (7.5/10 on IMDb).

This means Dhurandhar is currently just marginally behind Gully Boy as Ranveer Singh’s top-rated movie. We’ll have to see if the ratings improve in the weeks to come.

Dhurandhar even outperforms Ranbir Kapoor’s last theatrical release, the blockbuster 2023 action-drama Animal, which carries an IMDb rating of 6.2/10. However, the ratings for Dhurandhar may shift as more users cast their votes. Given that the film has only recently been released, the ratings are still very fluid.

What’s Dhurandhar All About

Directed by Aditya Dhar and inspired by real-life events, the spy action thriller follows a covert Indian intelligence mission that recruits and sends a man named Jaskirat Singh to Pakistan as an undercover operative called Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh).

Deep into Karachi’s criminal and terror networks, Hamza must survive betrayal, violence, and shifting loyalties while working to dismantle the syndicate from within. The star-studded film also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

Dhurandhar Sequel

In the post-credits scene of the film, it has been confirmed that a sequel to Dhurandhar will be released on March 19, 2026. So, fans would have to wait for a few more months to watch the conclusion of the story.

Dhurandhar – Official Trailer

