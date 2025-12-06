Dhurandhar, featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in key roles, has started its journey on a good note. Since it’s mounted on a huge budget, the start of over 35 or 40 crores would have been ideal, but considering the initial low buzz in pre-sales, the result that has come is good. In the meantime, it has managed to crack the top 5 adult openers at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The spy action thriller was passed by the CBFC (the Central Board of Film Certification) with an adult rating, which is totally understandable considering the gore and some brutal scenes. This rating definitely restricted the family crowd from stepping into theaters, but still, the film managed to pass the opening day test.

Dhurandhar is the 5th biggest adult opener at the Indian box office!

As per the official collection update, Dhurandhar has smashed 28.6 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Apart from becoming Ranveer Singh’s biggest opener, it also managed to become the 5th biggest adult opener with this score. To claim the 5th spot, the film surpassed Nani’s HIT: The Third Case (21 crores).

Dhurandhar is standing next to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (63.8 crores), but the Ranveer Singh starrer is lagging by 55.17% less earnings, which is a big difference.

Take a look at the top adult openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Salaar – 90.7 crores They Call Him OG – 84.7 crores Coolie – 65 crores Animal – 63.8 crores Dhurandhar – 28.6 crores HIT: The Third Case – 21 crores Satyameva Jayate – 20.52 crores Kabir Singh – 20.21 crores Raayan – 13.7 crores Grand Masti – 12.5 crores

More about the film

The magnum opus is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. It is produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It is reportedly carrying a budget of 200-250 crores.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Box Office Early Pre-Sales (India): 7.54K Tickets Booked On BMS In 24 Hours, Gears Up For A Roaring Start!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News