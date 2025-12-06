Fans of the late icon Zubeen Garg can pay tribute to him one last time on the big screens with his posthumous film, Roi Roi Binale. Released all across India on October 31, 2025, the romantic drama has emerged as the highest-grossing Assamese film in history. But will it hit its one last target before wrapping up its box office run? Scroll below for a detailed report!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 36

According to Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale added 11 lakhs to its kitty on day 36. It witnessed a decline of 21% compared to 14 lakhs minted on the fifth Thursday. The overall box office collection has now reached 28.86 crores net, which is approximately 34.05 crores in gross earnings.

Roi Roi Binale is already a box office blockbuster. Made on a budget of 5 crores, Zubeen Garg‘s final film has raked in returns of 23.86 crores so far. With an ROI of a whopping 477.2%, it has emerged as one of the most profitable Assamese films of all time.

Take a look at the revised box office breakdown (India net) below:

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Week 3: 5.17 crores

Week 4: 3.05 crores

Week 5: 1.58 crores

Day 36: 11 lakhs

Total: 28.61 crores

Will it achieve its one last target?

Roi Roi Binale has set new benchmarks for Assamese cinema by becoming the highest-grossing film in history. It has the potential to reach its final target, which is to surpass the 30 crore mark at the Indian box office. No other film in the language has previously come so close to the milestone. If it shows a good jump during the sixth weekend, it might very well achieve the feat!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 36)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 28.86 crores

India gross: 34.05 crores

ROI: 477.2%

Verdict: Super-Hit

