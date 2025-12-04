Zubeen Garg has made Assam proud with his final film, Roi Roi Binale. The musical romantic drama directed by Rajesh Bhuyan is the highest-grossing Assamese film in history. But do you know, it has earned 141% higher than the combined collections of Dr. Bezbaruah 2 and Kanchanjangha? Scroll below for a detailed box office report!

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Collection Day 34

Garima Garg Saikia’s production is witnessing a glorious run at the ticket windows. Even after completing a month in theatres, it continues to mint moolah. As per Sacnilk, Roi Roi Binale garnered 15 lakhs on day 34. Despite the mid-week blues, it witnessed only a slight dip compared to 18 lakhs earned on the 5th Monday.

The overall earnings in India have reached 28.61 crores net. Roi Roi Binale was made on an estimated budget of 5 crores. In 34 days, the makers have recovered over five times their reported investment. The profit percentage has surged to a whopping 472%.

Take a look at the week-wise box office breakdown (India net) below:

Week 1: 11.48 crores

Week 2: 7.47 crores

Week 3: 5.17 crores

Week 4: 3.05 crores

Week 5: 1.44 crores

Total: 28.61 crores

Roi Roi Binale vs Zubeen Garg’s last highest-grossers

Zubeen Garg’s last two highest-grossing films were Dr Bezbaruah 2 and Kanchanjangha, each of which earned 7 crore gross at the box office. Including taxes, the gross total of Roi Roi Binale comes to 33.75 crores. This means the Assamese romantic musical drama has earned over 141% higher than the combined collection of his last two grossers. Unreal, isn’t it?

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Assamese films at the box office (gross earnings):

Roi Roi Binale: 33.75 crores Bidurbhai: 15.75 crores Bhaimon Da: 14.31 crores Sri Raghupati: 13.81 croress Rudra: 10.56 crores Ratnakar: 10 crores Kanchanjangha: 7 crores Dr. Bezbaruah 2: 7 crores Mission China: 6 crores Sikaar: 5 crores

Roi Roi Binale Box Office Summary (Day 34)

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 28.61 crores

India gross: 33.75 crores

ROI: 472%

Verdict: Super-Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: De De Pyaar De 2 Box Office Collection Day 20: Only 2.24 Crores Away From Axing Sunny Deol’s Jaat!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News