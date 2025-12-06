Year 2025 is going to end on a bang as Hollywood’s big-ticket release, Avatar: Fire And Ash, is all pumped to cause an explosion at the Indian box office. While a big movie like Dhurandhar will be running alongside, the Hollywood magnum opus will stay unaffected and enjoy a run of its own. Now that the early pre-sales are open, the urgency can be witnessed among the audience. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Avatar: Fire And Ash is enjoying a solid response in early pre-sales

The third installment of the Avatar franchise is going to hit theaters on December 19. While it still has a period of almost two weeks (13 days), bookings have already started in limited shows across India. Since the major audience comes from urban centers, the initial momentum could be seen at national cinema chains (PVR Inox and Cinepolis), where the biggie has already sold 5K+ tickets for the opening day.

Combining national cinema chains and other theaters, Avatar: Fire And Ash has sold over 6.5K tickets for day 1, which is impressive. As of now, 135 shows have been listed, and in the early advance booking stage, the average occupancy is 17%. Going by the data of BookMyShow, the movie has sold a solid 7.54K tickets in the last 24 hours (as of 2 pm IST).

We can clearly see that Avatar: Fire And Ash is enjoying a strong buzz among the audience, which indicates a fantastic start on December 19. Going by early trends in pre-sales, the film is definitely in a position to score 30 crore+ net at the Indian box office on day 1.

More about the film

The Avatar threequel is helmed by James Cameron and produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau under the banner of Lightstorm Entertainment. It stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet in key roles. As per Variety, the film is carrying a huge $400 million+ budget, making it one of the most expensive films ever made.

