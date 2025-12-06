Kalamkaval, starring Mammootty in the lead role, packed a good score on its opening day. After staying quiet in the pre-release stage, the film picked up momentum in the last couple of days, with advance bookings. The same momentum was intact on the release day, and it has managed to rake in strong numbers on the board at the Indian box office. In the process, it has smashed the third biggest start of 2025 for Mollywood. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 1!

How much did Kalamkaval earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The latest Malayalam neo-noir crime thriller opened to mostly positive reviews from critics. Even among the ticket-buying audience, initial feedback is positive. Due to such reactions, the film witnessed a boost in footfalls in the evening and night shows. Speaking about the overall occupancy, it was 49% throughout the day.

As per Sacnilk, Kalamkaval earned an estimated 4.75 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. Including GST, the gross domestic collection is 5.6 crores. It’s a good start, and by the end of the opening weekend, it is likely to pull off a strong number.

Registers the third biggest opening of Mollywood in 2025

With 4.75 crores, Kalamkaval has scored the third biggest opening of the year for Mollywood. It surpassed Dies Irae (4.7 crores) to claim the fourth spot on the list. It’s also much higher than Mammootty’s previous film, Bazooka, which opened at 3.2 crores.

Take a look at Mollywood’s top 5 openers of 2025:

L2: Empuraan – 21 crores Thudarum – 5.3 crores Kalamkaval – 4.75 crores Dies Irae – 4.7 crores Bazooka – 3.2 crores

More about the film

Directed by Jithin K. Jose, the crime thriller also features Vinayakan, Gibin Gopinath, Rajisha Vijayan, and others in key roles. It is produced under the banner of Mammootty Kampany, and was reportedly made on a budget of 29 crores.

