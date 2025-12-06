Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo starrer Wicked: For Good is going places at the domestic box office. It has not been twenty days yet, but the fantasy sequel has already surpassed the domestic haul of the biggest domestic horror blockbuster, Sinners. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The musical fantasy collected more than $400 million at the worldwide box office in under a month. The film is expected to cross the $450 million milestone globally during its third weekend. It is still far from beating the global collection of its predecessor. The sequel might be impacted now with the release of Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, and soon Avatar 3 will also be released in theaters.

Wicked: For Good’s box office collection in North America after eighteen days

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Ariana Grande’s film Wicked: For Good collected a decent $2.1 million at the domestic box office. It has dropped by 82.5% from last Thanksgiving Thursday. The sequel has earned considerably less than the previous film’s second Thursday collection. For the unversed, Wicked collected $4.8 million on its second Thursday. After eighteen days, the movie collected $280.2 million at the box office in North America. It is $5million behind the first Wicked at the same point.

Surpasses Sinners’ collection & breaks into 2025’s top 5 grossers

The Ariana Grande-starrer has surpassed the domestic collection of Ryan Coogler’s horror blockbuster, Sinners. For the record, Sinners is the highest-grossing horror movie of the year, which collected $279.7 million in its domestic run. Wicked: For Good has surpassed the domestic haul of Sinners. In just eighteen days, it is the 5th highest-grossing film of the year at the domestic box office.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of the year at the domestic box office

Wicked: For Good is tracking to earn the $300 million milestone this weekend. It is tracking to earn between $380 million and $410 million at the box office in North America in its theatrical run. Wicked: For Good was released on November 21.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Zootopia 2 Japan Box Office: Beats Moana 2 & Inside Out 2 As The Biggest Opening Day Ever For Disney Animations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News