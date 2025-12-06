The Disney animated sequel Zootopia 2 has been making headlines for its impressive box office performance. The movie opened in theaters in Japan on Friday and has recorded a fantastic opening day, surpassing several major Disney films. The film is also on track to open with spectacular numbers at the Japanese box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Zootopia sequel has already amassed more than $650 million at the worldwide box office and is expected to inch closer to the $1 billion mark in its second weekend. At this moment, with the holidays around the corner, the film is poised to create history at the box office. In China, it has a strong performance, which is driving its success.

Zootopia 2’s box office collection on opening day in Japan

Industry analyst Luiz Fernando revealed the opening-day collection of Disney’s Zootopia 2. According to his report, the sequel has raked in $2.8 million on its Friday, opening day in Japan. It has earned 4.3 stars from the audience, a record for Disney animations and an uncommon achievement for Hollywood animations in Japan. The rating is higher than that of Moana 2, Frozen, and their sequels as well.

Registered the biggest Friday opening day ever for Disney animations in Japan

The report further revealed that the Zootopia sequel has recorded the biggest ever opening day collection for Disney animations in Japan. It has surpassed Moana 2‘s $1 million, Inside Out 2‘s $1.4 million, and even Frozen 2’s $1.6 million opening-day collections at the Japanese box office.

Projected debut at the Japanese box office

The animated sequel is expected to earn between $9 million and $12 million at the Japanese box office on its three-day opening weekend. It is reportedly expected to be three times the opening weekend collection of the first film. The film might even create a new record for Disney animations in the region. Zootopia 2 was released in Japan on Friday, December 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

