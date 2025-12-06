Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 has been released in the theaters, and it has collected strong numbers at the North American box office from the previews. The film is a sequel to the 2023 movie, and both are film adaptations of the popular video game series of the same name. Josh Hutcherson is back with the old cast, and many new faces have joined them in this second installment. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Director Emma Tammi returned to direct the sequel to 2023’s Five Nights at Freddy’s. She made her feature film directorial debut with The Wind. She achieved her breakthrough with the 2023 horror movie, her second film. The sequel has received poor ratings from critics on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, but the audience rating is quite contrasting, as they have given it an 88%.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’s preview collection at the North American box office

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Josh Hutcherson-led Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 collected one of the biggest previews at the box office in North America for horror movies post-COVID. It has been reported that the sequel collected a strong $7.2 million from the Thursday previews at the domestic box office. It is significantly less than the preview collection of its predecessor, which is $10.3 million.

Records set by its preview collection at the domestic box office

The Five Nights at Freddy’s sequel has recorded the 4th biggest preview collection among horror movies post-COVID. It is also the 6th biggest preview of all time for horror movies at the domestic box office.

Check out the biggest previews post-COVID for horror releases

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice – $13 million [Wednesday + Thursday previews] Five Nights at Freddy’s – $10.3 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $8.5 million Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – $7.2 million

Projected opening weekend update

For the unversed, Five Nights at Freddy’s collected a spectacular $80 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. The sequel will not recreate the same magic as the projection suggests; this 2025 release is tracking to earn between $50 million and $60 million on its opening weekend in North America. Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 was released on December 5.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Now You See Me: Now You Don’t Worldwide Box Office – Getting Closer To The Modern Horror Classic That Even Spooked Steven Spielberg

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News