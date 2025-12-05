Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo are carrying their winning streak forward as Wicked: For Good moves through theatres with a confident stride. The new Broadway musical drama sequel has reached a significant milestone in just 17 days on the big screen, surprising many with its rapid ascent. The movie has become a steady favourite in the United States, playing alongside Zootopia and drawing crowds every single day. The global picture is solid too, even though the numbers abroad could have reached a higher peak by now.

Wicked: For Good Box Office Performance: Crosses $400 Million Worldwide

Wicked: For Good has surpassed the $400 million mark worldwide, currently standing at $406.6 million. It is the 14th movie of the year to reach this point, and most of its power comes from its American run. The domestic total stands at $278 million from 4,115 theatres, demonstrating the strong pull it has among local fans. The international total stands at $128.5 million from 78 overseas markets, according to Box Office Mojo.

The overseas performance trails behind expectations and follows a pattern that the earlier Wicked also faced, where the domestic audience showed far greater enthusiasm than the international one. This time, the movie is further squeezed by the fierce attention going toward Zootopia 2, which has eaten into its market share abroad.

Wicked: For Good Prepares For A Boost From Chinese & Japanese Box Office

There is hope for a rebound, with China opening its doors to the movie during the Christmas season. The Japanese release next year is also expected to bring in a healthy flow. These two markets alone could significantly shift the global picture. Industry trackers expect Wicked For Good to settle near $450 million by the end of this weekend. If the movie performs well during its Asian rollout, it may land somewhere between $590 million and $640 million worldwide.

The movie has already climbed into the top 15 highest-grossing titles of the year after overtaking Thunderbolts and Sinners. It has more ground to cover, and fans are watching to see how high Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s enchanted journey will climb before the curtains fall on its theatrical run.

Wicked: For Good Box Office Summary

Domestic – $278 million

International – $128.5 million

Worldwide – $406.6 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

