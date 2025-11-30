Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s Broadway Musical sequel blockbuster Wicked: For Good rose fast on the box office charts and held the top position in the US and international daily lists for a short time. Its strong early run ended after one week when the new animated sequel, Zootopia 2, arrived and took the lead.

Wicked: For Good opened with more than $147 million in the US, marking one of the biggest openings this year. The turnout remained strong after the opening period, and although the numbers slipped slightly, the film still gained enough momentum to surpass the $300 million mark worldwide.

Wicked: For Good Box Office Performance: Follows The Trend Set By Its Predecessor

At present, Wicked: For Good stands at $327 million worldwide. Out of this total, $233.7 million comes from the US alone, which forms more than 71% of its full earnings, while the movie is being played across 4,115 theaters in the country. The remaining $93.3 million comes from 70 overseas markets.

Wicked: For Good Box Office Summary

North America – $233.7 million

International – $93.3 million

Worldwide – $327 million

Now, while the domestic run has been quick and impressive, making it the second-fastest movie of the year to cross the $200 million mark in the US, the international performance has fallen short of expectations, especially given the scale of the overseas release, which hinted at a far higher total. The results remind many of the first Wicked film, which grossed nearly $760 million worldwide, with nearly 63% of its earnings coming from the US. That earlier movie collected $474.9 million domestically and reached $283.7 million internationally, but by comparison, Wicked: For Good may end up reaching a smaller overseas figure.

The movie has now entered its second weekend, which often brings another lift. The domestic performance is still stronger than the international numbers, and the coming days will show how far the movie can go with the push from this period. The studio is holding the same number of theaters, giving the movie a stable platform as it moves forward.

Wicked: For Good Climbs Into The Top 15 Worldwide For 2025

Worldwide, Wicked: For Good has passed one of this year’s biggest horror hits, Final Destination: Bloodlines ($315.8 million), which also became the highest-grossing movie in the Final Destination franchise. The musical drama has climbed into the global top fifteen of 2025 and sits at the fifteenth spot, per Box Office Mojo.

It has also become the sixteenth movie of the year to cross $300 million worldwide. With support from consistent theatre count and steady attention, the movie is on track to cross $400 million worldwide by next weekend. The path ahead will depend on the strength of repeat viewings, word of mouth, and how Zootopia 2 performs in the coming weeks, but Wicked: For Good has already secured a solid position in the year’s box office race and continues to build on its early success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Wicked: For Good North America North Box Office Day 8: With $25M+ Ariana Grande’s Film Scores 3rd Biggest Black Friday Ever For Live-Actions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News