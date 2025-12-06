Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar created history, defying all the box office expectations on day 1. In fact, the impact of the film was visible after the first day – first show itself. While there was an initial negativity around the film, Ranveer Singh’s film shed it all with powerful content that won hearts.

In fact, even the 3-hour 32-minute runtime has not impacted the opening day numbers of the film. If there is any impact, it is all good and promising bigger and better numbers at the box office in the upcoming days!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 1 Impact

After the opening day box office reports, there has been a huge impact on the shows and bookings of the film already! In fact, many multiplexes have acted instantly on the initial reports of the reception of the film in the theaters.

As the film opened well, three things happened instantly for Ranveer Singh’s Spy thriller helmed by Aditya Dhar.

A Huge Boost In The Evening

After the opening of the film in the theaters, the audience had a roaring response, despite the length. Aditya Dhar‘s film created a stir with the first show itself, and by the evening, late-night shows were added in many theaters. In Mumbai, many theaters added late-night 1 AM, 2 AM, and 3 AM shows as well!

24 Hours Screening In Mumbai

In Mumbai, many theaters have pushed a 24-hour screening for Ranveer Singh‘s film, which is now having early morning 5 AM and 6 AM shows after the 2 – 3 AM shows at night! This 24-hour screening assures that the film will witness a huge jump on day 2 and day 3 at the box office!

Morning BMS Jump On Day 2!

The roaring response of Dhurandhar is already visible on BMS. The morning shows on Saturday have already witnessed a huge jump from the opening day. There is an almost 53% jump from 7 AM to 11 AM, as compared to yesterday.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

