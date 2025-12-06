Dinjith Ayyathan’s Eko is churning out great numbers at the box office despite competition from Kalamkaval. The Malayalam mystery thriller in 15 days has crossed the 20 crore mark at the box office and is already a superhit due to its controlled budget of 5 crore.

Budget & Profit

The mystery thriller is the final instalment in the Animal trilogy of Mollywood, starting with Kishkindha Kaandam, followed by Kerala Crime Files 2. It has churned out a profit of 317.4% at the box office, but still away from Kishkindha Kaandam’s profits!

Eko Box Office Day 15

On the 15th day, the third Friday, December 5, Eko earned 35 lakh at the box office, which is a drop of 30% from the previous day’s 50 lakh. However, the film is heading towards its next and probably the last milestone this weekend!

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collections).

Week 1: 11.65 crore

Day 8: 1.45 crore

Day 9: 2.25 crore

Day 10: 2.55 crore

Day 11: 80 lakh

Day 12: 75 lakh

Day 13: 55 lakh

Day 13: 50 lakh

Day 14: 35 lakh

Total: 20.87 crore

92 Lakh Away From Thudarum Profits!

Eko is currently the fourth most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. It is now only 92 lakh away from axing the profits of the third most profitable Malayalam film. It needs 92 lakh away to match Thudarum’s profit of 335.7% at the box office.

Check out the top 3 most profitable Malayalam films of 2025 at the box office, along with their budget, India collection, and profits.

Lokah Chapter 1 – Chandra : 30 crore | 154.59 crore | 415.3% Rekhachithram: 6 crore | 27 crore | 350% Thudarum: 28 crore | 122 crore | 335.71%

Eko Box Office Summary

Check out the breakdown of the film at the box office after 15 days.

India Net Collection: 20.87 crore

India Gross Collection: 24.62 crore

Budget: 5 crore

Profit: 15.87 crore

ROI%: 317.4%

Overseas Gross Collection: 8 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 32.62 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

