Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar has passed the initial test at the box office. There is no prominent competition at the ticket windows, so the sky is the limit. Ranveer Singh starrer has showcased another jump in morning occupancy on day 2, successfully surpassing War 2. Scroll below for the latest updates!

Dhurandhar Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy

According to Sacnilk, Sanjay Dutt and Akshaye Khanna co-starrer registered a morning occupancy of 17.26%. It has witnessed a favorable growth from admissions of 15.49% on the opening day. The word-of-mouth is positive, so the trends will only get better during the evening and night shows.

Take a look at the day-wise morning occupancy at the Indian box office:

Day 1: 15.49%

Day 2: 17.26% (+11.4%)

Clocks 4th highest morning occupancy of 2025 in Bollywood on day 2

On the opening day, Dhurandhar lagged behind War 2 by a small margin.

It has finally gained victory on Saturday, surpassing Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film. With that, Aditya Dhar’s film scored the 4th best admissions on day 2. Saiyaara, Chhaava, and Sky Force led the pack with the top 3 spots, respectively.

Check out the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 in Bollywood on day 2:

Saiyaara: 28.14% Chhaava: 33% Sky Force: 23.52% Dhurandhar: 17.26% War 2: 16% Housefull 5: 15.40% Jolly LLB 3: 13.65% Sitaare Zameen Par: 13% Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat: 11.80% Kesari Chapter 2: 11.68%

Dhurandhar becomes the #1 choice of the audience!

Since the last week, Tere Ishk Mein was dominating the ticket windows. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer surpassed all expectations on the opening day, bringing in 28.60 crores in India. It has sold over 27K tickets in the last hour and is expected to register a bumper Saturday.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Pulls Off Mollywood’s 3rd Biggest Opening Of 2025, Beats Dies Irae

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News