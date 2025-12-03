The year may be rolling to an end, but the buzz in the entertainment world is far from slowing down. IMDb has officially revealed the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025, based on page views from more than 250 million monthly visitors worldwide.

With both Bollywood and South stars dominating the chart, it’s the new-gen performers truly stealing the spotlight. Rising stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda claimed the top two positions after their breakthrough performances in romantic drama Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri.

It’s a dream run for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, who have claimed the first and second spots on the prestigious IMDb list after their breakout film, Saiyaara. The romantic drama not only turned into a fan-favorite but also propelled both actors into the national spotlight. Additionally, in August, Ahaan and Aneet were presented with the IMDb “Breakout Star” STARmeter Award, which has proven to be a keenly accurate predictor of stars who are about to have a breakthrough career moment.

IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025:

Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda Aamir Khan Ishaan Khatter Lakshya Rashmika Mandanna Kalyani Priyadarshan Triptii Dimri Rukmini Vasanth Rishab Shetty

The IMDb Top 10 Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 list is comprised of stars who consistently ranked the highest on the IMDb weekly rankings throughout 2025. These rankings are based on the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IMDb India (@imdb_in)

Other Powerhouses Who Made the Cut

While newcomers lead the chart, several established and fast-rising stars also make their mark this year. Aamir Khan continues proving his timeless pull with Sitaare Zameen Par and Coolie. Ishaan Khatter garners attention with his global ventures Homebound and The Royals. Triptii Dimri, already a fan-favorite, gains fresh momentum with Dhadak 2. Rishab Shetty, riding high on the success of Kantara Chapter 1, maintains a strong presence. Meanwhile, Kalyani Priyadarshan earns her spot with her impactful performance in Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, representing a strong wave of regional talent going national.

Ahaan & Aneet Share Heartfelt Reactions

Thanking his fans, Ahaan Panday, who has topped the list, shared, “This is deeply humbling for me. To be ranked No. 1 on the IMDb Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 list with my first film is nothing short of a dream come true and a full-circle Paulo Coelho moment. But truly, if anything, this recognition makes me a little more aware of the responsibility I have towards my craft, and at the same time, it excites me for what’s to come. I would want to thank my director, Mohit Suri, for allowing me to add to his canvas. Whatever I did on screen was a reflection of his guidance and his genius. I would like to thank Aditya Chopra for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime to prove myself on screen and for believing I was capable.”

Sharing her gratitude, Aneet Padda said, “Being recognised by IMDb as one of the Most Popular Indian Stars of 2025 still feels a little unreal. Saiyaara changed my life in ways I am only beginning to understand, and to know that people across countries and languages connected with my work means more to me than I can explain. I am deeply grateful to everyone who found something to love in Vaani. Your warmth has made this moment possible for me. I want to thank Mohit Suri for seeing something in me before I saw it in myself. The faith in his eyes on set gave me a strange, steady courage. Saiyaara made me braver as an actor.”

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri: Ananya Panday Shines in Her Boldest & Most Confident Avatar Yet — Can’t Wait To See Her Sparkle This Christmas!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News