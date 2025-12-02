Bollywood buffs, get ready to empty your wallets this December — the month is packed with some of the most exciting releases of the year. From Ranveer Singh unleashing his fiercest avatar yet in Dhurandhar to Kartik Aaryan sweeping fans (and Ananya Panday!) off their feet with his charm in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, it’s going to be one thrilling ride. Keep scrolling to dive into the full lineup!

Here are the 4 Bollywood Films Ready To Dominate December & When They are Releasing

1. Dhurandhar

Releasing on – December 5

The film, directed by Aditya Dhar, features an ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh, alongside Sara Arjun, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and Akshaye Khanna. It is inspired by real-life incidents, geopolitical conflicts, and covert operations of RAW. The trailer left a significant mark on the fans as it is intriguing and full of heart-thumping action.

2. Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Releasing on – December 12

Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon 2, starring Kapil Sharma in the lead role, is the sequel to his 2019 Abbas-Mustan film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The sequel follows a more complicated life of Sharma’s leading character, who has three wives from three different religions. It is chaos that will leave you in splits. The film also features Manjot Singh, Ayesha Khan, Parul Gulati, and Tridha Choudhury.

3. Durlabh Prasad ki Dusri Shadi

Releasing on – December 19

Directed by Siddhant Raj Singh, Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi pairs the unlikely duo of Sanjay Mishra and Mahima Chaudhary in a refreshing way. The film unfolds as a warm, emotional story about a son trying to find a new partner for his widowed father. Audiences are particularly eager to see the unique chemistry between Mishra and Mahima in this offbeat, tender love story.

4. Ikkis

Releasing on – December 25

Set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film narrates the inspiring journey of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, the young soldier who was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra at just 21. The cast features the late legendary actor Dharmendra, marking his final screen appearance, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Agastya Nanda. The film’s release carries added emotional weight, arriving after Dharmendra’s passing and giving fans one last chance to see the icon on the big screen.

5. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri

Releasing on – December 25

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri arrives as a larger-than-life romantic saga starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in the lead. Its title track has already turned into the season’s party anthem, with Kartik’s catchy hook step taking social media by storm. Kartik and Ananya make for a charming on-screen pair, and fans are eagerly looking forward to witnessing their chemistry light up the big screen once again.

