Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday are all set to end the year on a romantic high! Interestingly, this year has been the year of romances, and keeping aside the chest-thumping action spectacles and intense, dark dramas, the audience demanded an antidote. Romance and comedy served the necessary palette cleanser, and Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri might be the perfect year-ender at the box office!

The film is not merely a rom-com, it seems to be the guaranteed success that Bollywood needs, and, the box office deserves to end the festive Christmas season! Moreover, the lead pair, has a proven track record at the box office to yield great return on investment!

Kartik Aaryan & Ananya Panday To Repeat Box Office History?

In 2019, Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday came together for Pati, Patni Aur Woh, and the film was a huge success, churning out 148% return on its investment and getting picked by the youngsters for their easy-breezy chemistry! The duo is all set to rewrite history and yield good ROI with Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri.

Christmas Box Office 2025

Kartik Aaryan has cemented his position as the king of the relatable romance, and he promises entertainment, minimal baggage, and maximum theatrical returns with his romantic comedies. Paired with Ananya Panday, the ultimate sweetheart of Gen Z, this is the most potent festive combination that promises to be a bankable win!

Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri is hinting at a very good ending of the year, and it surely deserves to be a Good Newwz at the box office! The audience is liking the vibe of the film already, and this might be a definitive feel-good hit, celebrating their Gen-Z chemistry that is guaranteeing a great ROI at the box office this Christmas! Waiting for them to paint the town red!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

