Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, is one of the biggest romance sagas of the year, and the anthem for that has recently been released. The title track of the film is out, and it is full of energy and swag, with Kartik stealing the show with his magnificent dancing skills. The fans are screaming about Aaryan’s unparalleled energy, stylish moves, and that ripped physique. He surely is his best self.

For the unversed, the title track was released yesterday and has already garnered over 37 million views on YouTube. It is set to be released on Christmas this year, hence this song will rule all the parties this holiday season. Fans are counting down the days to watch this sizzling pair on the big screens again.

Fans go gaga over Kartik Aaryan in the Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri title track!

The title track features an exotic location with Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday winning hearts with their fantastic chemistry. However, this song belongs to Aaryan with his ripped body and mind-blowing dance moves. The fans continue to appreciate his hard work and magnificent dancing skills. The well-maintained physique is also getting full-on attention; however, Ananya is also looking fab as they perfectly complement each other.

Here’s what the fans are saying:

One of the fans wrote, “Kartik dancing skills day by day, he just nailed it with his smooth steps, energy and effortless charm!!”

Another said, “Karthik Aryan as a dancer is under appreciated; he has a free flowing, enjoying the dance vibe.”

Followed by one fan saying, “Ananya and Kartik together are just lovely.”

“Pure dance-floor anthem vibes,” complimented one fan.

Another stated, “KARTIK you killed it man.”

One complimenting his looks said, “Kartik sir is very charming.”

Followed by “Energy top-tier visuals top-tier everything top-tier.”

And, “Kartik’s swag level is unmatched, love his confidence.”

Check out the viral song below:

More about the song and the film!

The title track is brought to life by the iconic musical duo Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani, with soulful lyrics penned by Anvitaa Dutt and music produced by Abhijit Nalani.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the film is backed by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. Starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, it is all set to hit theatres on December 25.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Tere Ishk Mein: Dhanush Returns To The World Of Raanjhanaa With Nostalgic Iconic Still

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News