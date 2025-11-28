Old-school romances are passé for Bollywood. It has been a long time since we have witnessed a good old-school romance—the one where shayaris were enough and glances skipped a beat! Starring Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Gustaakh Ishq promises old-school romance in abundance and purity! I walked into an almost empty theater, and it breaks my heart to see that the audience has not turned up to witness this beauty!

The film has started on a very intriguing note, and honestly, it is poetically beautiful within 15 minutes. The film has all my attention, and I am loving it: the background music, the dialogues, and the camaraderie between the lead characters—Vijay, Fatima, and Naseeruddin Shah!

With the introduction of every character, Gustaakh Ishq is turning more beautiful. In fact, I have a feeling that this film will have my soul by the end; I already want to wander and ponder in the world Vibhu Puri has created. Here are three distinct thoughts I have while watching the film for just 30 minutes!

What A World – Calm & Serene!

The premise of the film has been set up very quietly. The world looks beautiful, and it is quirky yet calm. The tones and the moods are catchy, but it does not rush anywhere. Dialogues are simple but elaborate. The world that is set up here is dreamy, but not promising a fairy tale romance. It seems real but pure. The simple and sober world that we have buried in the past!

All This Without Gulzar & Bharadwaj Magic!

All of this beauty and poetic world has been built without the arrival of Gulzar Sahab and Vishal Bharadwaj yet! Yes, the musical geniuses have not arrived yet in the first 30 minutes of the film. Imagine the havoc they will create once they arrive through their beautiful compositions on screen.

The Dialogues – Waah

Shayari aur Ishq mein zyada antar nahi hai pyaare. Jab aa jaati hai to waah waah nikalti hai aur muqammal naa ho to aah nikalti hai. This is the level of conversations we are having, and none of the dialogues seem out of place.

BRB with the full review soon. Right now, I am just immersed in this poetic beauty that is more than romance! Ishq ho hi jaayega, I feel!

