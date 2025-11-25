Over the past few years, several Indian films and shows, including Delhi Crime, Serious Men, Made in Heaven, and Rocket Boys, have garnered International Emmy nominations, with some even winning coveted awards. The latest to join this prestigious list was Imtiaz Ali’s 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, based on the life of the controversial yet popular Punjabi folk singer.

Like the six-part BBC drama Ludwig, Amar Singh Chamkila received two nominations this year, making it one of the most-recognised titles at the ceremony. The film competed in the Best Actor and Best TV Movie/Mini-Series categories but ultimately missed out on both awards. If you’re curious to know more about the actor and the mini-series that outshone Amar Singh Chamkila at the 2025 International Emmy Awards, here’s everything you need to know.

Best TV Movie/Mini-Series – International Emmy 2025

Nominated Titles

In addition to Amar Singh Chamkila, the following three titles were nominated at the 53rd International Emmy Awards:

Herrhausen – The Banker and the Bomb: German series based on the life of German banker Alfred Herrhausen.

Lost Boys and Fairies: Three-part television drama by the BBC.

Victory or Death: Action-drama miniseries.

Winner

Out of the above four titles, it was Lost Boys and Fairies that bagged the coveted Emmy Award and outshone the Indian film Amar Singh Chamkila.

Plot: Created by Daft James, Lost Boys and Fairies follows Gabriel, who, along with his partner Andy, begins the emotional journey of adopting a child. As they move through the adoption process, Gabriel is forced to confront painful memories and past trauma, so he can become the parent he hopes to be.

This is one of the best dramas I’ve seen in years. The story, the script, the directing and – the ACTING. Just wow. It’s absolutely ruined me, but wow. Well done to all involved 👏 #LostBoysAndFairies pic.twitter.com/TCkxQU0Njs — Darren Haywood (@darren_haywood) June 17, 2024

Best Actor – International Emmy 2025

Nominations

In addition to Diljit Dosanjh’s lead performance in Amar Singh Chamkila, the following three actors also earned Emmy nominations this year:

David Mitchell – For Ludwig

Oriol Pla – For I, Addict

Diego Vásquez – For One Hundred Years of Solitude

Winner

The actor who outperformed Diljit Dosanjh’s acclaimed performance in Amar Singh Chamkila was the Spanish actor Oriol Pla, who won the Best Actor International Emmy this year for his performance in the Spanish drama miniseries, I, Addict, aka Yo, adicto. Previously, the talented actor was known for his performances in films and shows like Uncertain Glory (2017), What the Future Holds (2018), Petra (2018), and Salve Maria (2024). Read on to know more about his latest miniseries, I, Addict.

Plot: Created by Javier Giner and Aitor Gabilondo, the show is about Javi, a man whose life falls apart because of his addictions. He enters a rehab centre, where he starts facing his problems and tries to put his life back together.

