2025 International Emmy Awards: The 53rd International Emmy Awards took place on November 24 in New York City, honoring the best in international television programming from last year. The hosts of Live With Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, hosted this year’s International Emmys. The UK received the most nominations this year across the twelve categories and also took home the most awards. Diljit Dosanjh starrer Amar Singh Chamkila fails to win any award, despite two nods. Scroll below for the complete list of winners.

The 53rd International Emmy Awards featured 64 nominees competing in 16 categories, with a record 26 countries taking part. In the special honors section, Disney Entertainment co-chair Dana Walden received the International Emmy Founders Award, presented by Ryan Murphy.

Check out the complete list of winners of the 2025 International Emmy Awards:

Arts Programming

“Art Matters with Melvyn Bragg” (United Kingdom)

“DJ Mehdi: Made In France” (France)

“Herchcovitch; Exposto” [“Herchcovitch; Exposed”] (Brazil)

WINNER: “Ryuichi Sakamoto: Last Days” (Japan) (NHK Japanese Broadcasting Corporation)

Best Performance by an Actor

Diljit Dosanjh in “Amar Singh Chamkila” (India)

David Mitchell in “Ludwig” (United Kingdom)

WINNER: Oriol Pla in “Yo, adicto” [“I, Addict”] (Spain) (Alea Media/Disney+)

Diego Vasquez in “One Hundred Years of Solitude” (Colombia)

Best Performance by an Actress

Charlotte Hope in “Catch Me A Killer” (South Africa)

WINNER: Anna Maxwell Martin in “Until I Kill You” (United Kingdom) (World Productions)

Carolina Miranda in “Mujeres Asesinas – Season 2” (Mexico)

Maria Sid in “Smärtpunkten” [“Pressure Point”] (Sweden)

Comedy

“Chicken Nugget” (South Korea)

“Iris” (France)

WINNER: “Ludwig” (United Kingdom) (Big Talk Studios / That Mitchell & Webb Company)

“Y Llegaron de Noche” [“They Came at Night”] (Mexico)

Current Affairs

WINNER: “Dispatches: Kill Zone: Inside Gaza” (United Kingdom) (Basement Films)

“Philippines: Diving for Gold” (France)

“Repórter Record Investigação: Desaparecidos Forçados” [“Enforced Disappearances”] (Brazil)

“Walk the Line” (Singapore)

Documentary

WINNER: “Hell Jumper” (United Kingdom) (Expectation TV)

“King of Kings: Chasing Edward Jones” (France)

“O Prazer é Meu” [“It’s My Pleasure”] (Brazil)

“School Ties” (South Africa)

Drama Series

WINNER: “Rivals” (United Kingdom)

“Las Azules” [“Women in Blue”] (Mexico)

“Bad Boy” (Israel)

“Koek” [“Cake”] (South Africa)

Kids: Animation

WINNER: “Bluey” (Australia) (Ludo Studio)

“Lamput – Season 4” (Singapore)

“Lupi e Baduki” (Brazil)

“Muumilaakso – Season 4” [“Moominvalley”] (Finland)

Kids: Factual & Entertainment

WINNER: “Auf Fritzis Spuren – Wie war das so in der DDR?” [“On Fritzi’s Traces – What Was It Like in the GDR?”] (Germany) (Balance Film / MDR / WDR)

“Bora, O Pódio é Nosso” (Brazil)

“Kids Like Us” (United Kingdom)

“Playroom Live” (South Africa)

Kids: Live-Action

WINNER: “Fallen” (United Kingdom) (Night Train Media / Silver Reel / Hero Squared / UMedia)

“Luz” (Brazil), “Prefects” (Kenya)

“Shut UP” (Norway)

News

“Fantástico: El Salvador: Safety’s Somber Side” (Brazil)

“The Gangs of Haiti” (United Kingdom)

WINNER: “Gaza, Search for Life” (Qatar) (Al Jazeera Arabic Programs Directorate)

“Syria – The Truth Coming Out” (Sweden)

Non-Scripted Entertainment

“Big Brother: Canada – Season 12” (Canada)

“Love is Blind: Habibi” (United Arab Emirates)

“¿Quién es la Máscara? – Season 6” [“The Masked Singer”] (Mexico)

WINNER: “Shaolin Heroes” (Denmark) (Metronome Productions / Banijay / TV 2 Danmark)

Short-Form Series

“Beyond Dancing” (Hong Kong — China)

WINNER: “La médiatrice” [“The Mediator”] (Canada) (KOTV)

“My Dead Mom” (Canada)

“Todo se Transforma – Season 4” [“Change is Everything”] (Argentina)

Sports Documentary

“Argentina ‘78” (Argentina)

“Chasing the Sun 2” (South Africa)

WINNER: “It’s All Over: The Kiss That Changed the Spanish Football” (Spain) (Netflix Documentary / You First Originals Production)

“Sven” (United Kingdom)

Telenovela

WINNER: “Deha” [“The Good & The Bad”] (Türkiye) (Ay Yapim)

“Mania de Vocȇ” [“Crazy About You”] (Brazil)

“Regreso a Las Sabinas” [“Return to Las Sabinas”] (Spain)

“Valle Salvaje” (Spain)

TV Movie/Mini-Series

“Amar Singh Chamkila” (India)

“Herrhausen: The Banker and the Bomb” (Germany)

WINNER: “Lost Boys & Fairies” (United Kingdom) (Duck Soup Films)

“Vencer o Morir” [“Victory or Death”] (Chile)

Diljit Dosanjh loses the Best Actor Award to Spanish actor Oriol Pla

Diljit Dosanjh was nominated in the Best Actor category at the 2025 International Emmy Awards for his performance in Amar Singh Chamkila. Unfortunately, he lost the trophy to Spanish actor Oriol Pla. For the record, Imtiaz Ali‘s Amar Singh Chamkila, starring Diljit, received two nods at the 53rd International Emmys, but failed to get a trophy.

(Credit – Variety)

