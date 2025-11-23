In Bigg Boss 19, viewers are currently watching the family week inside the house. Recently, they saw the arrival of Tanya Mittal’s brother, Shehbaaz’s father, and Malti’s brother. Along with the family week, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode has also arrived. This means another eviction is close. Recent reports suggest that this time, the Gumrah actress may leave the house.

Bigg Boss 19 Week 13 Nominations

Week 13 of Bigg Boss kicked off with a twist; everyone in the house was nominated for eviction except for the reigning captain, Shehbaz Badesha. His immunity came at a crucial time, especially as the game inches closer to the finale. The participants up for eviction this week are Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Farrhana Bhatt, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, and Pranit More.

According to the voting buzz, Pranit More has taken a solid lead this week. On the other end of the spectrum, the votes have placed Kunickaa Sadanand and Malti Chahar at the bottom. This makes them the weakest contenders of Week 13.

Reports Hint At A Straightforward Eviction

While fans were preparing for yet another unpredictable eviction twist, a major update surfaced online. According to a report shared by X handle, BBTak, this week’s eviction is expected to be straightforward with no last-minute saves or surprises. The handle claimed that Kunickaa Sadanand has been eliminated purely based on audience votes.

FINALLY! No twist… no save! This time it was purely audience votes, Kunickaa ji has been EVICTED from Bigg Boss 19. Makers tried saving her many times earlier, but this time…nope. Well played, Kunickaa ji 👏 Wanted to see her in the Finale? Or are you happy with this… — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) November 22, 2025

The update stated that the makers did not interfere or introduce any protective twist this time, unlike earlier weeks, where some contestants were temporarily shielded. The post also mentioned that the creators had supposedly tried to protect Kunickaa in previous tasks, but this week her insufficient votes determined her outcome.

If this report turns out to be accurate, Week 13 is set to deliver one of the cleanest and most decisive exits of the season. With only two weeks left, the game is tightening rapidly, and the remaining contestants now face immense pressure.

