When it comes to spy thrillers and espionage dramas, Hollywood boasts an impressive lineup of shows, including Homeland, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Night Agent, Jack Ryan, and The Americans. Meanwhile, Bollywood has also been exploring diverse stories within the same genre. For this write-up, we’ve carefully handpicked and compiled a list of five Bollywood spy series available to stream across various OTT platforms, ranked according to their IMDb ratings.

1. The Family Man

Creators : Raj & DK

: Raj & DK IMDb Rating : 8.7/10

: 8.7/10 Streaming On: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: The spy action thriller The Family Man follows Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee), a seemingly ordinary middle-class man who secretly works as a top-tier intelligence officer. As he navigates high-risk missions for national security, he must also juggle the everyday challenges of family life.

Season 3 Trailer:

2. Special OPS

Creator : Neeraj Pandey

: Neeraj Pandey IMDb Rating : 8.6/10

: 8.6/10 Streaming On: JioHotstar

Plot: The series follows an upright and relentless RAW officer, Himmat Singh (Kay Kay Menon) and his elite team as they track a mysterious mastermind behind multiple terror attacks. Across seasons, the series explores their high-stakes missions and the challenges of working in covert intelligence.

Special Ops 2 Trailer:

3. The Freelancer

Creator : Neeraj Pandey

: Neeraj Pandey IMDb Rating : 8.1/10

: 8.1/10 Streaming On: Jio Hotstar

Plot: The plot revolves around Avinash (Mohit Raina), a former cop turned highly skilled mercenary known as The Freelancer. When Aliya (Kashmira Pardeshi), the daughter of his recently deceased friend Inayat (Sushant Singh), finds herself trapped by ISIS in war-torn Syria, Avinash embarks on a high-risk rescue mission that puts him against a brutal terrorist network.

Trailer:

4. Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy

Directors : Shivam Nair & Jayprad Desai

: Shivam Nair & Jayprad Desai IMDb Rating : 7.6/10

: 7.6/10 Streaming On: Zee5

Plot: The overlooked spy thriller features Zain Khan Durrani as an Indian secret agent sent undercover in Pakistan during the 1965 war. Living a dangerous double life, he must outsmart enemies, deliver crucial information, and stay one step ahead to protect his country.

Trailer:

5. Bard of Blood

Director : Ribhu Dasgupta

: Ribhu Dasgupta IMDb Rating : 6.8/10

: 6.8/10 Streaming On: Netflix

Plot: The underrated spy thriller follows Kabir Anand (Emraan Hashmi), a disgraced RAW agent who is pulled back into action to rescue four Indian spies in Balochistan. Teaming up with analyst Isha Khanna and another agent, Veer Singh, Kabir must deal with a dangerous mission gone wrong while confronting his troubled past.

Trailer:

