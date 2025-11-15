Written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, Delhi Crime Season 1 made history by becoming the first-ever Indian series to win an International Emmy. While Season 1 was inspired by the horrific Delhi gang r*pe case, Season 2, directed by Tanuj Chopra, shifted focus to the chilling crimes committed by the notorious Kachha Baniyan gang.

Now, Delhi Crime Season 3, which recently premiered on Netflix, draws inspiration once again from a shocking real-life incident. Here’s a look at the heartbreaking case that inspired the latest season.

The Case That Inspired Delhi Crime Season 3

According to a report by India Today, the latest season of Delhi Crime is inspired by a tragic real-life incident that took place in New Delhi in January 2012. The case came to light when a teenage girl brought a severely injured two-year-old child to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. What shocked the nation were the child’s devastating injuries, including a fractured skull, broken arms, and multiple bite marks on her face and body. Despite medical efforts, the toddler unfortunately did not survive.

What Is Delhi Crime Season 3 About?

Directed by Tanuj Chopra, Delhi Crime Season 3 picks up some time after the events of the previous chapter. Set in a six-episode format, the story follows DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah), now posted in Assam, as she begins investigating the case of an injured baby and the search for the child’s missing mother. The relentless senior cop soon reunites with her trusted team – Bhupender Singh (Rajesh Tailang), Neeti Singh (Rasika Dugal), Jairaj Singh (Anuraag Arora), and others, as they uncover a widespread human-trafficking network led by a ruthless criminal known as Badi Didi (Huma Qureshi).

How Delhi Crime Season 3 Compares With The First Two Seasons On IMDb

Here’s how all three seasons of Delhi Crime are currently rated by IMDb users (average ratings):

Season 1: 8.25/10 Season 2: 7.58/10 Season 3: 7.18/10

As the ratings suggest, Season 1 remains the most acclaimed on IMDb, with Season 2 following closely behind. Season 3 currently holds the lowest rating of the three, but it may climb higher as more viewers share their feedback in the coming weeks.

Delhi Crime Season 3 – Official Trailer

