Manav Kaul’s Baramulla, which is still haunting me as a viewer after I watched the film last week, secured a good viewership number on Netflix. The original film is a haunting take on our past and presents Kashmir in an altogether different light, taking the help of supernatural and horror genres. The film deserves a watch, definitely by each one of us!

The film is trending in the list of the top 10 non-English films on Netflix in 16 countries this week. This includes Bangladesh, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Oman, Qatar, Pakistan, the UAE, Singapore, and others. In fact, it was the second most viewed film in India, after Dhanush’s Idli Kadai.

Baramulla OTT Verdict

Baramulla, in its debut week, garnered a viewership of 3.7 million, against 7.5 million viewing hours, taking the third spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix for the week of November 3 – 9, 2025, as per data by Netflix. The list is ruled by Mango, a Danish romantic comedy film.

Here are the top 10 debut week viewership for Netflix Original films that arrived on the platform from 2024-2025.

Jewel Thief: 7.8 Million Maharaj: 5.3 Million Do Patti: 5 Million Dhoom Dhaam: 4.1 Million Nadaaniyan : 3.9 Million Baramulla | Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 3.7 Million Sector 36: 3.6 Million Aap Jaisa Koi | Inspector Zende: 3.4 Million Sikandar Ka Muqaddar: 3.2 Million Murder Mubarak: 3.1 Million

Hopefully, Manav Kaul‘s haunting account of Kashmiri Pandits will win more viewers this week.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers provided by Netflix for all films that arrived on the platform during that week, regardless of the day they were released. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

Advertisement

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Baramulla Movie Review: Manav Kaul Re-Opens The Kashmir Files As It Haunts More Than Ghosts & This Kashmir Isn’t About ‘Lori Gaati Pahadiyan’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News