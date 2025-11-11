Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 has added one more record to its book of milestones. The film arrived on Prime Video last week and in its debut week, it has surpassed the viewership numbers of every single Indian film that arrived on Prime Video this year except for one!

Rishab Shetty VS Rajinikanth!

While Rishab Shetty’s mythological epic surpassed the debut week numbers of every single Indian film of 2025 that arrived on Prime Video, it had to settle below Coolie. Rajinikanth’s action biggie registered a viewership of 4.7 million in its debut week.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Verdict

Kantara Chapter 1, in its debut week, garnered a great viewership of 4.1 million, taking the top spot in the list of the most-watched streaming originals in India for the week of November 3 – 9, 2025, as per Ormax data. It surpassed Veera Dheera Sooran, Alappuzha Gymkhana, and others.

Here are the debut week viewership of the top 5 theatrical releases that arrived on Prime Video after May 2025.

Coolie: 4.7 million Kantara Chapter 1: 4.1 million Bhool Chuk Maaf: 4 million Odela 2: 3.8 million Veera Dheera Sooran: 3.2 million

Rishab Shetty Pushes Pawan Kalyan Out Of The Top 5

Rishab Shetty pushed Hari Hara Veera Mallu out of the top 5 debut week viewership for Indian films on Prime Video. Pawan Kalyan’s film registered an opening of 3.1 million views in its debut week on Prime Video.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax. The estimated number of Indian audience (in Mn) who watched at least 30 minutes of the film. The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Ormax for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of the week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Ormax weekly, not day-wise.

