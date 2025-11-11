Kantara Chapter 1 continues to mint moolah at the box office. Rishab Shetty’s blockbuster has completed 40 days in theatres. It is currently playing in the 600 crore club in India. But where does it stand compared to the 2022 Kantara? Scroll below for a detailed comparison.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 40

As one would expect, the pace has now slowed down at the ticket windows. Kantara Chapter 1 earned an estimated 35 lakhs as per Sacnilk on day 40. It witnessed a slight dip compared to the 50 lakhs garnered on the 6th Friday. Interestingly, the momentum has declined in the home ground, Kannada, but Hombale Films‘ production continues to mint impressive moolah in the Hindi version.

Including all languages, the revised net collection in India has come to 618.50 crores. Kantara Chapter 1 was made on an estimated budget of 125 crores. In 40 days, the makers have raked in profits of a whopping 395%. It is the 7th most profitable Indian film of 2025. Including taxes, the gross total reaches 729.83 crores.

Kantara Chapter 1 vs Kantara Box Office

Back in 2022, Rishab Shetty‘s OG film enjoyed a 10-week-long run in theatres. In 40 days, it had accumulated 277.73 crore net at the Indian box office. In comparison, the prequel has amassed almost 123% higher earnings.

Check out the week-wise box office comparison (India net collection) below:

Kantara Chapter 1 (2025) VS Kantara (2022)

Week 1 – 337.4 crores VS 30.3 crores

VS Week 2 – 147.85 crores VS 42.3 crores

VS Week 3 – 78.85 crores VS 67.8 crores

VS Week 4 – 37.6 crores VS 59.15 crores

VS Week 5 – 13.35 crores VS 52.65 crores

VS Week 6 – 3.45 crores VS 25.53 crores

Total – 618.50 crores VS 277.73 crores

Kantara Chapter 1 surpassed its predecessor and achieved new milestones at the box office. It is the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2025 and the 2nd highest-grossing Sandalwood film of all time.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Summary Day 40 (All Languages)

Budget – 125 crores

India net – 618.50 crores

India gross – 729.83 crores

ROI% – 395%

Overseas gross – 110.70 crores

Worldwide gross – 840.53 crores

Verdict – Super-duper Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Predator: Badlands China Box Office: Lands At #1 With $5 Million+ Collection On Its Opening Weekend

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News