Predator: Badlands is currently the top film worldwide and has opened with magnificent numbers at the domestic box office. The film has also collected decent numbers on its opening weekend in China. It is expected to have a winning run at the box office, thanks to its strong start. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

Elle Fanning joins the franchise with this film, and many consider it a potential revival of the film series, aiming to recapture its lost glory. Its success will determine the franchise’s future, meaning the fans will get to see more of these sci-fi adventure flicks. The movie has registered the biggest domestic opening in the entire Predator franchise, including the crossover films.

Predator: Badlands – opening weekend collection in China

According to Variety‘s report, Predator: Badlands debuted at the top of the box office in China, as per Artisan Gateway. The Elle Fanning-starrer debuted at #1, bringing Hollywood back to the top in the region. It has also been reported that the movie earned approximately RMB 52.5 million, equivalent to around $7.4 million, during the November 3-9 weekend at the box office in China.

More about the film’s box office collection

The sci-fi flick opened with $40.0 million collection at the domestic box office, debuting at #1. After the weekend’s actuals have been revealed, the international collection came in a little below the previously reported number, and that is $39.2 million. Allied to the domestic gross, the worldwide collection on its debut weekend is $79.27 million.

What is the film about?

The story follows a young Predator (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who has been cast out from his clan and forced to survive on a distant planet in the future. There, he crosses paths with Thia (Elle Fanning), and together they set out on a dangerous quest to confront the ultimate enemy. Predator: Badlands was released on October 9.

Box Office Summary

North America – $40.0 million

International – $39.2 million

Worldwide – $79.2 million

