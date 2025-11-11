Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc has achieved a spot in the all-time top 10 highest-grossing anime movies at the North American box office. It is set to rise to a more prominent position in this list. The anime movie needs to surpass Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to achieve this significant feat at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has also crossed the $150 million milestone at the worldwide box office over this weekend. The film surpassed Jujutsu Kaisen 0‘s lifetime collection in North America a few days ago, establishing its popularity over the other MAPPA creation. It might even surpass the collections of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train in North America.

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc – 3rd weekend collection update at the North American box office

Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc lost its spot in the top 5 rankings in its third weekend at the North American box office. Based on the latest data from Box Office Mojo, Reze Arc has collected $3.4 million on its third three-day weekend in North America. The film dropped by 45.1% only from last weekend. It also lost 718 theaters and is now running in 2285 screens in North America. The film’s box office collection in North America is $37.8 million.

3rd three-day weekend collection breakdown

Friday – $958k

Saturday – $1.4 million

Sunday – $1.0 million

Total- $3.4 million

Set to beat Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero as the 5th highest-grossing anime movie ever in North America!

It has also been revealed that Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is less than $1 million away from surpassing Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s collection in North America. For the uninitiated, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the fifth-highest-grossing anime movie ever in North America, having collected $38.1 million in its lifetime. Reze Arc is inches away from surpassing that collection and breaking into the all-time top highest-grossing anime films list in North America.

More about the Chainsaw Man movie

According to media reports, Chainsaw Man: Reze Arc is tracking to earn around $45 million to $50 million in North America. This means it could beat Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s $49.5 million lifetime total in North America. Globally, Reze Arc’s total stands at $157.8 million cume.

