Shehnaaz Gill’s romantic comedy drama Ikk Kudi is now enjoying a good pace at the Indian box office. It has successfully passed the second Monday test, scoring better earnings than on the opening day. But how much does Amarjit Singh Saron‘s directorial need to enter the safe zone? Scroll below for a detailed day 11 report!

Ikk Kudi Box Office Collection Day 11

According to Sacnilk, Ikk Kudi accumulated 15 lakhs on day 11. It remained on similar lines as 16 lakhs earned on the second Friday, with only a 6% drop. The good news is that Shehnaaz Gill starrer clocked better collection than its opening day of 12 lakhs.

The overall earnings in India come to 2.95 crore net, which is approximately 3.48 crores in gross collection. Initially, it looked like Shehnaaz Gill was in for a box office disappointment. However, word of mouth has grown over the last few days, successfully turning the tables. Today, it will experience another significant jump due to the discounted Tuesday offer.

Take a look at the revised day-wise box office breakdown at the Indian box office:

Week 1: 1.62 crores

Day 8: 16 lakhs

Day 9: 36 lakhs

Day 10: 66 lakhs

Day 11: 15 lakhs

Total: 2.95 crores

What is the Ikk Kudi budget?

The production house is yet to confirm the budget, but Ikk Kudi is reportedly made on a budget of 5 crores. In 11 days, Shehnaaz Gill starrer has recovered around 59% of its estimated investments. It needs around 2.05 crores more in the kitty to enter the safe zone and attain the success tag. That mark could be easily achieved with a good momentum during the ongoing week.

Ikk Kudi Box Office Summary Day 11

Budget: 5 crores

India net: 2.95 crores

India gross: 3.48 crores

Budget recovery: 59%

