Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s courtroom drama Haq has concluded its opening weekend on a successful note. Suparn S Varma’s directorial has grown from strength to strength, witnessing its highest single day on Sunday. Scroll below for the day 3 box office report!

Haq Box Office Collection Day 3

According to Sacnilk, Haq earned 3.85 crores on day 3. It enjoyed a 120% jump in collection, compared to 1.75 crore earned on the opening day. The word-of-mouth is positive, which improved collection, leading to the highest single day on Sunday.

Despite competition from Thamma, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, and Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi), it is commendable how Haq is driving footfalls in the kitty. The overall box office collection in India reaches 8.95 crores in 3 days. Including taxes, the gross total comes to 10.56 crores.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below (India net collection):

Day 1: 1.75 crores

Day 2: 3.35 crores

Day 3: 3.85 crores

Total: 8.95 crores

Beats Emraan Hashmi’s last release!

In only 3 days, Haq has surpassed the lifetime collection of Emraan Hashmi’s last release, Ground Zero. Excel Entertainment’s action thriller could only earn 7.77 crores in its theatrical journey. In comparison, the courtroom drama has already minted 15% higher moolah in its opening weekend.

Haq Box Office Summary Day 3

India net: 8.95 crores

India gross: 10.56 crores

More about the courtroom drama

The ensemble cast features Yami Gautam, Emraan Hashmi, Vartika Singh, Danish Husain, Sheeba Chadha, and Aseem Hattangady. Haq is inspired by a landmark Supreme Court judgement, revolving around a woman’s fight for her rights and justice.

Released on November 7, 2025, the Bollywood courtroom drama is produced by Junglee Pictures, Baweja Studios, and Insomnia Film.

