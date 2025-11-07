Emraan Hashmi and Yami Gautam’s latest, Haq, has hit theaters, and viewers have started sharing their opinions on X. Helmed by Suparn Varma, this movie borrows its story from real-life court cases and deals with matters of justice, religion, and women’s rights.

Haq Audience Reaction

Viewers who managed to catch the film in its early screenings running in Delhi are floored. One such viewer wrote, “Haq is one of the best films I’ve seen in the last couple of years.” The viewer felt Yami Gautam and Emraan Hashmi have given “one of the best performances” of their careers and praised Suparn Varma’s direction. The user also requested the government to declare the film tax-free, saying it is “a salute-worthy effort.”

Maine #Haq Movie dekhi Delhi screening mein.. 2-3 din pehle.

words nahi hain… @yamigautam & @emraanhashmi Ka Kaam Hai Mere critic career ki ab tak ki one of the best films @suparnverma sir @bawejastudios @JungleePictures Sarkar Se Guzarish Hai Tax Free Kiya Jaye Film Ko..Salute pic.twitter.com/U2CkhyhwWf — Kuldeep Gadhvi (@kuldeepgadhvi70) November 7, 2025

Several users praised the way the film raises difficult questions through a sensitive lens. A post read, “#Haq is essentially good cinema. An important question raised and delivered by superlative performances by @yamigautam and @emraanhashmi . Even newcomer #VartikaSingh delivers a commendable performance. Everything is top notch. please watch it. Good Cinema.”

#Haq is essentially good cinema….. An important question raised and delivered by superlative performances by @yamigautam and @emraanhashmi . Even newcomer #VartikaSingh delivers a commendable performance. Everything is top notch . please watch it. Good Cinema. pic.twitter.com/qr94WmPmBR — Rishiraj Reviewzzzz (@RishirajNa90620) November 7, 2025

Many agreed that the film’s balance of realism and emotion made it stand out. Another detailed review called Haq “a no-nonsense courtroom drama rooted in truth.” The user rated it 4 out of 5 stars and described it as “a thought-provoking experience that mixes moments of love with the fight for justice.” The post also highlighted the cast’s performances, saying, “Emraan Hashmi is solid and bold, Yami Gautam gives the performance of the decade, and Vartika Singh shines in a powerful debut.” Overall, the user marked the movie as “a must-watch and a hard-hitting film that NO ONE SHOULD MISS”.

#HAQReview: A No-nonsense Courtroom Drama that is grounded with Truthism. ⚖️ RATING: 4*/5 ⭐⭐⭐⭐ #HAQ takes you on a journey where you see both emotions of love and moments of justice. The story takes such a sudden turn that the entire audience is left shocked, wondering… pic.twitter.com/oteXh4jD1N — Suryakant Dholakhandi (@maadalaadlahere) November 7, 2025

Yami Gautam’s performance has become the talk of social media. One fan wrote that every frame proves “why Yami is a class apart,” adding that she doesn’t rely on hype but pure talent. The tweet added that she is “ruling Indian cinema” right now and deserves a National Award for Haq.

Every frame of #Haq proves why #YamiGautam is a class apart. No hype, just pure talent and conviction. She’s ruling Indian cinema with back-to-back award-winning performances. She deserves a prestigious National Award next year!!@yamigautam #haqreview pic.twitter.com/GUD2iBby5N — Ruchita Mishra (@rucchitamishra) November 7, 2025

Some users expressed their admiration in short, emotional posts. One wrote, “Yami Gautam is exceptional in #Haq — EXCEPTIONAL.”

.@yamigautam take a bow.. what a raw performance. #haq is a moving story of a woman’s fight for her right.. its been a pleasure to see your evolution #yamigautam — Puja Talwar (@talwar_puja) November 7, 2025

Overall Verdict

From the reactions on X, it is clear that Haq has left a lasting mark on the audience. The movie is termed as bold, emotional, and a very relevant courtroom drama that keeps its message intact till the end. The fearless performance of Yami Gautam has drawn widespread appreciation, while the calm and composed composure of Emraan Hashmi balances the story.

