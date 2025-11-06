Bollywood star Salman Khan is all set to feature in Riteish Deshmukh’s highly anticipated period drama Raja Shivaji. The actor will essay the role of Jeeva Mahala, one of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s most trusted warriors, who was known for his bravery and loyalty.

According to reports, Salman will be shooting his major sequence on November 7, which is going to be one of the most emotional and intense scenes of the film. The sequence will show Jeeva Mahala’s legendary act of bravery when he risked his life to protect Shivaji Maharaj during a deadly attack by Syed Banda.

Salman Khan & Sanjay Dutt in a Grand On-Screen Clash

The film not only features Salman Khan from Bollywood but also Sanjay Dutt. In Raja Shivaji, Dutt will portray Afzal Khan, setting the stage for a massive clash with Khan’s Jeeva Mahala. Their face-off in this movie is expected to be one of the most high-octane and memorable parts, filled with action and emotion.

The film brings this iconic chapter of Maratha history to life with grand visuals and compelling performances. Salman’s role is believed to add energy and depth to the story, revealing courage and devotion in Jeeva Mahala.

Salman Khan & Riteish Deshmukh Reunite

Fans are looking forward to seeing Salman Khan and Riteish Deshmukh share the screen again after their previous collaborations in Lai Bhaari and the song Ved Lavlay from Ved. Salman’s earlier cameos in Riteish’s films were well received, and this role in Raja Shivaji is expected to bring that magic back once again.

The film is about celebrating the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and those who stood and fought alongside him. With Riteish leading the project and Salman joining the cast, Raja Shivaji promises to be an emotionally rich and visually stunning cinematic experience. Set for release on Maharashtra Day, May 1, 2026, the film will be released in multiple languages, including Marathi, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

